Watch: IDF shuts down murderous terrorist's store

Candy store owned by family of terrorist which became symbol of terror support shut down and sealed off by Israeli security forces.

Israeli security forces operating early Tuesday morning shut down a candy store owned and operated by the family of the terrorist responsible for Sunday’s deadly shooting attack near an Ammunition Hill light rail station in Jerusalem.

According to an IDF spokesperson, following the attack the store became a focal point for supporters of the terrorist, who took celebrated in front of the establishment, taking pictures and distributing candies and material endorsing the attack.

“In addition, a Hamas flag was flown above the store,” an army spokesperson said, saying that the store had become “a center for support of terror activity.”





