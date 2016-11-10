Return of the suicide bomber?

Jerusalem Arab planned wave of attacks, including bus bombings and shootings against Jews in Israel's capital.

An Arab living in the Shuafat neighborhood of Jerusalem was arrested last month, in the midst of a plot to launch a series of terror attacks in the capital, Israeli authorities said on Tuesday.

The man, 22-year old Mahmud Fuaz Ibrahim Jolani, was reportedly working in tandem with the Hamas terror organization on a plan to terrorize Jerusalem with a wave of shooting and bombing attacks.

Jolani was indicted Tuesday morning on charges of conspiring to aid an enemy in wartime, contact with a foreign agent, and membership in a terrorist organization.

The Shin Bet internal security service nabbed Jolani roughly a month ago, while he was in the midst of helping to prepare for a series of various terror attacks around the capital.

According to the indictment, Jolani and unnamed co-conspirators had planned to produce a number of explosive devices and unleash a new wave of suicide bombings on a number of Jewish targets in Jerusalem.

Among the planned attacks were suicide bombings in the Jerusalem Central Bus Station and Malha Mall. Jolani also suggested bombing a Jerusalem store where he had previously been employed.

The targets of the proposed wave of attacks also included the Hizme checkpoint at the entrance to northern Jerusalem, where Jolani and his fellow terrorists planned a shooting attack with an assault rifle.

At a later stage in the planning, the cell settled on a suicide bombing on a bus travelling between the nearby Jewish neighborhoods of Pisgat Zeev and Neve Yaakov.