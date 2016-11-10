'Stop treating terrorists like petty criminals'

Meir Indor, head of the Almagor terrorist victims' organization, called for the establishment of special courts to deal with those accused of terrorism in light of the decision by Jerusalem District Court judge Hagit Mac-Kalmanovich to delay the start of the prison term for previous offenses of the terrorist who then murdered 2 people at Ammunition Hill on Sunday.

"Two more families joined the Almagor organization this week. Two more families that we didn't want. As with previous cases, this terror attack was preventable. This is a Day of Atonement for the judicial system." Indor said.

Indor called for establishment of new courts to deal with terror suspects because "the blood of this week's victims is to be found on the hands of those senior judicial officials who treat terrorism like a neighborhood crime problem and do not see [the necessity of] a war on terrorism."

Indor said that if jurisdiction over terrorists is given from military courts to criminal courts, then the judges will want to give them the opportunities for rehabilitation given to ordinary criminals, and the terrorists will "laugh all the way to their next attack."

To put an end to this farce, Indor argued that Israel requires "a comprehensive overhaul of the legal system, especially the immediate establishment of special courts for alleged terrorists and the removal" of the usual legal defense of lawyers.

Indor explained that ordinary courts and attorneys are not equipped to deal with cases of terrorism. "Israel's government ministers need to do what they said they would do if they were in the opposition. As long as the terrorists know that their families won't be deported, their bodies will be returned to the Palestinian Authority, and that the PA will continue to pay their families stipends, Israel shows weakness against terror. The government ministers need to do some soul searching during these Days of Awe."