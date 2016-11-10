PA: 'Palestinian Arabs the original inhabitants of Israel'

The Palestinian Authority National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science attacked the satirical video released by the Foreign Ministry, "Rachel, Jacob, and the Land of Israel," which conveys the message that the Jews are the indigenous inhabitants of the Land of Israel.

The PA Commission released a statement in response, saying that the video was distorting facts and rewriting history. "It is a fabricated history that has no relation to art and no connection to the drama and deep-rooted history of the Palestinian and Arab-Islamic identity."

Amin al-Sudani, the head of the commission, said that "This hysterical and imaginary film was prepared and published as part of the overall war against our people by the occupation after they took control of our country, killing and exiling its inhabitants since the Nakba in 1948."

Al-Sudani called on the international community, especially UNESCO, to convene immediately to intervene and stop Israel's "crimes against the history, heritage, and identity of the Palestinians."

The Arabs first swept into the Land of Israel as part of the Muslim Caliphate's conquest of large parts of Africa and Asia in the 7th century. The Muslim hordes, hailing from the Arabian peninsula, conquered Jerusalem in 637 C.E. and allowed the Jews, who had been there from Biblical times except for periods of expulsion and massacre by various conquerors, to practice their religion.

