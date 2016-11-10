IsraelNationalNews.com

63 Ethiopian immigrants arrive in Israel

Jewish Agency Chairman: "We are in the final stages of the reunification of the Ethiopian families".

ILTV,

Ethiopian aliyah
Tags:Falash Mura, Ethiopian Aliyah, ILTV


