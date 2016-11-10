Tags:Falash Mura, Ethiopian Aliyah, ILTV
63 Ethiopian immigrants arrive in Israel
Jewish Agency Chairman: "We are in the final stages of the reunification of the Ethiopian families".
ILTV, 11/10/16 03:53
Ethiopian aliyah
Miriam Alster/Flash 90
|
