2-year-old seriously injured after dog bite to head

A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured this evening in the area of Migdal Haemek, after a dog bite to his head, MDA reported.

Yossi Akrish, a senior MDA medic, reported on the incident: "A family arrived at the station carrying a year-and-a-half year-old baby in their arms. The baby was fully conscious, with bite marks on his head. According to the family, he was bitten by a ridgeback dog belonging to the neighbors."

"We administered medical aid and stopped the bleeding, and he was evacuated to Rambam Hospital in an intensive care vehicle."

Doctor Hani Bachos from Rambam hospital said: "The child is conscious and in stable condition. He was taken to the operating room and is being treated by a plastic surgeon. His condition is defined as 'moderate.'"