New info: Ron Arad died in captivity

New intelligence documents estimate that Israeli navigator Ron Arad died a short while after he was taken captive and not as had previously been believed, according to a Channel 2 report Monday evening.

According to the report, 30 years after Arad was taken captive, intelligence agencies attempted to solve the mystery of his disappearance, as he was then still considered to be missing.

Arad's family was informed about all the new developments in formulating the intelligence reports, including documents and new testimonies which have been revealed.

Based on these revelations it is estimated that Arad was transferred from the 'Amal' organization, who had originally held him, to Iranian hands, and died during the course of his first years of captivity.