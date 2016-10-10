IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

Fatah celebrates 'blood' of two Israelis murdered yesterday

The PA glorified the murder of two Israelis in the terror attack yesterday, in a cartoon posted this morning.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

palestinians celebrate terror victims death
palestinians celebrate terror victims death
palestinian media watch

The watchdog group Palestinian Media Watch has identified a cartoon of a hand waving a machine gun from the top of the Dome of the Rock mosque appeared in a publication posted by Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah Movement this morning. In the corner is a pool of blood and two helmets with Stars of David, symbolizing the two murdered Israelis.

According to Palestinian Media Watch, the text #Jerusalem accompanies the cartoon, which appeared today the day after a Palestinian terrorist shot and murdered one Israeli civilian and one policeman, and injured six others during a shooting spree through Jerusalem.

The cartoon's message is clearly that yesterday's murder of two Israelis is a victory for the defenders of Temple Mount.

Yesterday, the Fatah Movement was quick to praise the murderer as a "Martyr" and its Jerusalem branch announced a day of mourning.




Tags:Fatah, Temple Mount, terror support


Related Stories
The Temple Mount