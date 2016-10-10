'I feel like I left half of myself in the cemetery'

President Rivlin visited the bereaved families of the two victims murdered in yesterday's terror attack in Jerusalem.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin visited today the mourning families of Yosef Kirma and Levana Malichi, both of whom were murdered in the shooting terrorist attack yesterday in Jerusalem.

Uzi Kirma, Yosef’s father, told Rivlin of his son’s army service and of his son’s decision to draft to the police reconnaissance unit (Yassam). “He didn’t fear...he had many friends in the Yassam, he served with pride, and even told his younger brother (who is now in the army) that the minute he was released from regular army service he would join the Yassam.”

“You can be very proud that you raised a boy like that, who saved - with his own body - many people,” Rivlin told Kirma’s parents, and continued, “the sadness is great and these hours are very hard; words will not comfort you. We’re all crying here with you.”

“Yesterday was very hard, and today is even harder,” Uzi Kirma said. “”Today it seems that sadness has no bounds. I never thought I would accompany my child to his grave, put a boy like that into the ground. I feel like I left half my body in the cemetery.”

The President hugged the father for a long time, and told Yosef’s mother and brothers, “We came to cry with you and give you strength. You, Uzi, are the head of the family; be strong, be strong for your family who needs you now.”

The President turned to Yosef’s widow, Noy, shook her hand warmly, hugged her parents and said, “Your husband, your son-in-law saved us with his body. We all salute him, everyone hurts with you.”

Later, Rivlin visited the family of Lavana Malichi, who worked for many years in the Knesset building, and shared memories of Malichi from his period as Speaker of the Knesset.

He noted how much he valued Malichi and her committed service, and said: “Lavana took care of everybody in the Knesset, whether he was an MK or a guest. Nothing escaped her attention, and she did her work with a smile and great commitment. She was a special woman.”

The Rabbis of the city of Jerusalem, Rabbi Aryeh Stern and Rabbi Shlomo Amar, also came to comfort the Kirma family.