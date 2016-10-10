'UN High Commissioner pushing peace farther away'

Mayor of Efrat says UNHCR High Commissioner doesn't understand the harm he causes when calling for boycotts of Judea and Samaria.

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi slammed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein for for a blacklist of companies that do business with Israelis in Judea and Samaria, the Golan Heights, and east Jerusalem.

"Time after time, the people who think they run the world are wrong." Revivi said. "In fact, not only are they not bringing peace between Palestinians and Israelis closer, they are pushing it farther apart."

According to Revivi, Al Hussein doesn't understand the consequences of his words.

"I invite him here to visit Judea and Samaria so he can see that hundred of thousands of Palestinians work in Israeli businesses where they enjoy full benefits and good salaries."

"Then Al Hussein should visit Aleppo in Syria, where he could write a serious report on the human rights violations that take place there hour after hour."

Al Hussein made his request for the blacklist so that the UN could boycott any business that appears on the list.

The UN Human Rights Council devotes more time and energy to Israel than to any other country in the world. Item 7 of the council's agenda mandates that the UNHCR discuss alleged Israeli human rights violations at every session and since its founding the council has issued more condemnations of Israel than for the rest of the world combined.