'Netanyahu laying a trap for Bennett'

Former MK and head of National Union says Netanyahu hopes to discredit Bennett by associating him with the destruction of Amona.

Yaakov Katz, former MK and Chairman of the National Union Party, pays close attention these days to the conduct of the Jewish Home and its chief, Education Minister Naftali Bennett in light of the complex challenges facing it during these coming months.

Katz, who worked for many years with Ariel Sharon, says that Netanyahu is laying a trap for the Jewish Home leader . "Netanyahu doesn't want to push the Jewish Home out of the government because he wants Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked sitting around the table when the bulldozers raze Amona."

Netanyahu, says Katz, is a seasoned politician and sees Bennett as a threat and is attempting to tear him down. "Netanyahu knows that a picture is worth a thousand words, and a picture of bulldozers destroying homes next to Bennett sitting in the government would severely damage the party and the trust of the voters in its head."

Katz says that Ariel Sharon sought a comparable picture when he demolished Gush Katif. "Sharon wanted to see Netanyahu, who threatened to resign his seat (in the Knesset), raising his hand for the destruction of Gush Katif and Northern Samaria. It is an image that has stayed with Netanyahu and will continue to stay with him until the end. And it will be remembered throughout Israeli history."

The former National Union chief says he is afraid that Netanyahu's efforts will succeed.

"I fear for the future of the Jewish Home. It could lose tens of thousands of voters and suffer even worse losses than in the last election. Voters will realize that there is no difference between the Jewish Home, Likud, and Yisrael Beiteinu."