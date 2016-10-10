Trump: We must work to defeat terror

Republican presidential nominee condemns Jerusalem terror attack, says it's a reminder of the perils facing Israelis.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Sunday night condemned the shooting terror attack in Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, in which two Israelis were murdered.

“The Palestinian terror attack today reminds the world of the grievous perils facing Israeli citizens. In a split second today, the streets of Jerusalem, Israel turned calamitous, shattered by gunfire as a Palestinian motorist trained his sights on Jews, killing two and wounding six others,” Trump wrote on Facebook, noting the attack “marks yet another in a string of terrorist incidents targeting Israeli civilians in 2016.”

Trump mentioned Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s recent attendance at the funeral of Shimon Peres.

Abbas’s presence at the funeral “should have marked a new chapter in Israeli-Palestinian relations. Instead, the streets of Jerusalem tragically flow once more with the blood of innocents,” said the Republican candidate.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the survivors and the families of the victims. We must work to defeat terror once and for all. I wish everyone in Israel and the Jewish community around the world a meaningful Yom Kippur and peace,” he concluded.

Earlier on Sunday, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also condemned the attack, which claimed the lives of Levana Malichi and Yosef Kirma.

“I strongly condemn today's attack in Jerusalem and my prayers go to the victims' families. The terrorists must be brought to justice,” she tweeted.

The State Department strongly condemned the terrorist attack as well, with spokesman Mark Toner saying, “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and our hopes for a quick and full recovery for those wounded.”

“There is absolutely no justification for the taking of innocent lives. We also condemn the statements glorifying this reprehensible and cowardly attack,” he added.