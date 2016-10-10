Obama: Trump's remarks are 'disturbing'

U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday condemned Donald Trump over the lewd comments about women which he made a decade ago and were leaked over the weekend.

"One of the most disturbing things about this election is just the unbelievable rhetoric coming at the top of the Republican ticket," Obama said at a campaign event in Chicago, according to CNN.

"I don't need to repeat it. There are children in the room," he added.

Obama said that Trump's "demeaning" and "degrading" statements were not limited to women but at minorities, immigrants, the disabled and veterans.

"It tells you that he's insecure enough that he pumps himself up by putting other people down. Not a character trait that I would advise for somebody in the Oval Office," Obama told the audience.

Trump, he added, "doesn't care much about the basic values that we try to impart to our kids."

Trump’s remarks have been condemned by members of his own party, including Arizona Senator John McCain and Ohio Governor John Kasich, but the Republican nominee has stressed that there is “zero chance” he would drop out of the race.

Meanwhile, a poll taken immediately after Trump’s controversial video was released found that Trump's support among Republican voters has not been affected much by the controversy.

The poll found that Trump's overall support among the electorate dropped only one percentage point, from 39% to 38%. Hillary Clinton's support showed a corresponding one percent rise from 41% to 42%, giving her a four percent lead on Trump.