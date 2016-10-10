Clinton condemns Jerusalem attack

Democratic presidential candidate sends prayers to the families of the victims of the shooting attack in Jerusalem.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack in Jerusalem in which two Israelis were murdered.

“I strongly condemn today's attack in Jerusalem and my prayers go to the victims' families. The terrorists must be brought to justice,” she tweeted.

Sunday’s attack claimed the lives of Levana Malichi and Yosef Kirma.

Malichi was employee in the Knesset building for more than 30 years and retired in 2010. She leaves behind three children and six grandchildren.

The second victim, 29-year-old Sergeant Major Yosef Kirma, was an officer in the Yassam, or Special Patrol Unit of the Israeli Police.

Kirma had responded to the attack, but was wounded in the crossfire while pursuing the terrorist. He was evacuated to the Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus, where he was listed in critical condition.

Doctors were unable to stabilize his condition and pronounced him dead.

Earlier on Sunday, the State Department strongly condemned the terrorist attack, with spokesman Mark Toner saying, “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and our hopes for a quick and full recovery for those wounded.”

The statement continued, “There is absolutely no justification for the taking of innocent lives. We also condemn the statements glorifying this reprehensible and cowardly attack.”