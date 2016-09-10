'Mission accomplished - no religious Jews on Channel 10 board'

Rami Sadan claims that anti-religious agenda the real reason he was removed from post as head of Board of Directors for Channel 10.

"Mission Accomplished. The Board of Directors for Channel 10 will remain free of anyone from the religious right. Very good representation."

That was the response by Rami Sadan on Facebook to the news that he had been removed from his post as chairman of the Board of Directors of Channel 10.

Nachi Eyal, the CEO of the National Forum for the Land of Israel, voiced support for Sadan. "Rami, you still have more stories. You'll make it back to the national media."

This morning, The Second Authority for Television & Radio decided unanimously to remove Sadan after an investigation determined that he had embellished his resume with years of managerial experience that he did not have.

By law, the chairman of the Board of Directors of Channel 10 must have had at least five years of managerial experience before taking on the position.

Sadan courted controversy earlier this year, when comments he allegedly made against MK Aryeh Deri and the Shas political party held up his appointment to the position just four months ago.