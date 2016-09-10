'Terrorist pulled trigger, but shots were fired from Facebook'

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, head of the Shurat Hadin legal organization, said that Facebook was to blame for today's terrorist attack in Jerusalem after revelations that the terrorist was due to begin a term in prison today for incitement on the social media platform.

"Terrorists pulled the trigget, but the shots were fired on Facebook." Darshan-Leitner said. "Unfortunately, even after we filed a lawsuit on behalf of 20,000 Israelis, Facebook did not find it necessary to put a stop to the incitement that causes this kind of murder."

Shurat Hadin had previous filed a lawsuit against Facebook for 1 billion dollars in damages, on the grounds that Facebook allows itself to be used as a platform by terrorists and their supporters to spread their incitement to murder Israelis.

The terrorist behind today's attack was indicted for 15 acts of incitement to violence and 7 acts of supporting terrorist organizations on social media, including a ost in which he wrote "Your festival is the force of victory and an opportunity to us. 19 of your soldiers were killed. Oh child murderer, cowardly despicable soldiers the heroes of Alkassam have dragged your heads in the mud. Alkassam and soldiers of the resistance, Allah Aqbar and praises to god."

He was to begin a four month prison sentence today.