Shorter Birthright trip for young professionals

For the first time since the inception of the Birthright trip, there will be a seven-day birthright trip for young professional millennials who are pressed for time.

Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright said that, “the shortened Birthright trip will allow young professionals who are committed to their jobs but don’t want to forgo the unique Birthright experience to experience Israel and the programs we have to offer.”

This week marked the end of a very successful Birthright summer season which saw 30,000 participants between the ages of 18-26 from 59 different countries visit Israel. Birthright is now opening registration for its 2016/17 winter season.