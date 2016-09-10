Peres' biographer lambasts Amiram Levin for criticism

Professor Michael Bar-Zohar, the biographer and confidant of the late president Peres, responded Sunday morning to statements of General (Res.) Amiram Levin who called Peres a charlatan and questioned his role in the Entebbe operation. "There is historical evidence of Peres' role as well as protocols of meetings.Levin has no idea about the deliberations which took place," said Bar Zohar.

Levin, a former head of the elite Reconnaisance Unit, had raised a furor when he said that former president Shimon Peres had lied with regard to his role in the Entebbe operation. Bar Zohar responded to this accusation in an interview Sunday morning on Army Radio.

"It's a pity that a senior officer like Amiram Levin should speak such nonsense," said Bar Zohar. "There is historical evidence, protocols, letters. Just because Amiram Levin says something, with all due respect he was not a party to this. He has no idea about the deliberations which took place then and he did not know what to do. He shouldn't go around saying such nonsense."