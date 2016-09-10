Agriculture Minister: More building in response to terror

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel said that part of the answer to terror attacks is to expand construction and prove that we will never leave.

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel responded to the brutal terrorist attack which occured Sunday morning before entering the cabinet meeting.

"I wish a fast recovery to those injured in the attack and give the priestly blessing (Ariel is a Kohen) to them that they should be able to go home soon.

"Once again we meet with terror which does not look for excuses to attack Jews. It does so at all times and in any place it can, even in the capital city of Jerusalem. Part of the answer to this terror is to expand construction and to remove any doubts in our enemies' minds about our resolve never to leave Jerusalem."

Minister Tzahi Hanegbi also responded to the attacks before entering the cabinet meeting.

"This is a very serious attack," he said. "We are praying for the lives of the wounded. We are unfortunately used to cruel and indiscriminate attacks by terrorists. In this case the terrorist ended his time in this world, as is required. We will continue as we have in the past year to foil attacks and strengthen security as much as is possible."