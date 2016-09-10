Despite heavy criticism from Republican leaders, Trump says there is 'zero chance' he will quit his candidacy for election.

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump deflected pressure from Republican Party officials who say he should drop out of the race after a recording was leaked of Trump making lewd comments about women.

Trump’s opposition claim that the tape's release ruins any chance the Republican Party had of winning the race for the White House.

The American media report that in light of the tape, women are refusing to vote for Trump and demanding that their husbands refuse to vote Republican as well.





Many notable Republican Senators and house members have rescinded their support for Trump after the recording’s release, including Governor of Ohio John Kasich and Senator John McCain. Over 150 notable Republican leaders have stated they won’t support Trump.

In a statement last week Senator McCain stated that, “Donald Trump’s behavior this week, concluding with the disclosure of his demeaning comments about women and his boasts about sexual assaults, make it impossible to continue to offer even conditional support for his candidacy.”

Republican Vice Presidential Nominee Mike Pence issued a statement saying that he was “offended by the words and actions described by Donald Trump.”

Trump released an apology video in which he pledges “to be a better man tomorrow,” and mentions Former President Bill Clinton’s sexual transgressions.

Melania Trump released an official statement saying, “The words my husband used are unacceptable and offensive to me. This does not represent the man I know. He has the heart and mind of a leader. I hope people will accept his apology as I have, and focus on the important issues facing our nation and the world.”

This controversy is expected be a highlighted topic at the second presidential debate which will air Sunday evening.

Trump's opponents have spoken out promising to attack his campaign by releasing more embarrassing clips.