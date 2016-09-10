Danon: UN boycott demand is 'sheer lunacy'

UN ambassador Danny Danon responded sharply to UN demand to boycott companies which have dealings in Judea and Samaria.

UN ambassador Danny Danon responded sharply to the UN Human Rights Commissioner's demand to boycott Israeli and international companies which have dealings in Judea and Samaria, East Jerusalem or the Golan Heights. The Commissioner also demanded that the UN cut off its ties with Israeli companies working in these areas.

"The countries of the world will have to decide whether they are prepared to continue funding activities which are designed to mark and discriminate against Jewish businesses. The funding which the UN receives from other countries is designated to build bridges between nations and not to make blacklists of Jews," said Danon.

"If this ridiculous demand will be implemented it would be a disgrace to the UN. This is crossing a dangerous and slippery slope which harks back to dark periods in our history when such "blacklists" were made.

Ambassador Danon announced that he would use all the methods at his disposal in order to prevent the move. "We will fight this ridiculous initiative and demand that the international community intervene and stop this scandalous suggestion which is designed to undermine the state of Israel.

"If this initiative will be implemented it would tarnish the reputation of the UN and there would be no other way to describe it than sheer lunacy,"concluded Danon.