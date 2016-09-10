Synagogue in Zhitomir, Ukraine, reopens for the holidays

The building is the only remaining synagogue of the 54 that were there before the holocaust.

The only synagogue in Zhitomir, Ukraine, reopened its doors to worshipers this week after an extended construction and renovation period. The opening came just in time for the Jewish high holidays.

The building is the only remaining synagogue of the 54 that were there before the holocaust and has been restored by the local Jewish community under the direction of Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm, chief rabbi of Zhitomir.

Severeal years go, the local community raised money in order to restore the synagogue. Just before Rosh Hashanah, the synagogue opened its doors to worshipers who celebrated the new year in the newly renovated building.

The Jewish community in Zhitomir numbers 5,000 people. Rabbi Mendel Deitsch, a longtime Chabad-Lubavitch emissary in France and more recently in Israel, was brutally attacked at Zhitomir’s central train station early Friday morning. At the beginning of Shabbat, Deitsch underwent an operation in Zhitomir. His situation was described as "extremely critical."