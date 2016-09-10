ONLY A FEW HOURS LEFT

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Shteinman will daven on Yom Kippur for a special group – Add your name to the list.



Just a few days ago we stood in shul, davening with all our hearts for a new beginning and a peaceful decree for the year to come. In these precious hours between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, we receive the amazing opportunity to rise above ourselves and to do tremendous good.

These few days are absolutely crucial.

Meanwhile, thousands of families in Israel are suffering in poverty. Rav Chaim Kanievsky and Rav Shteinman have come together in this time and will daven on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year, for a select group of baalei tzedaka. It's not too late to add your name to that list. But soon it will be.

There can only be 500 names on the list.

In just a few hours, when it comes to Ne'ila on Yom Kippur, the Book for the year to come will be closed, the decree sealed. We absolutely must do what we can before that time. Please use this opportunity to give tzedaka to those who desperately need it, and to join together with the gedolei HaDor in giving to this worthy cause.

