11 injured in train accident on Long Island

11 people were injured when a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train derailed near New Hyde Park on Saturday evening.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed the number of injuries in a statement, and also noted that the injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Earlier reports placed the injury toll at 50 to 100.

“At approximately 9:10 p.m. this evening, a train on the Long Island Rail Road was heading eastbound on the mainline when the first three cars of a 12 car train derailed about one half mile east of the New Hyde Park Station,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“Approximately 600 passengers were on board at the time of tonight's incident. Thankfully, early reports indicate that injuries are minimal. At this time, 11 people have sustained injuries, none of which are considered to be serious,” he added.

Cuomo noted that service is currently suspended on Ronkonkoma, Oyster and Port Jefferson branches. Customers should use Montauk, Babylon and Hempstead lines at this time.

"Staff from the MTA and the LIRR are on the scene and will work around the clock to determine the cause of this derailment and restore service as quickly as possible,” he said.

The New Hyde Park station is located just east of the border with the New York City borough of Queens.

The accident follows last week’s train crash at a station in Hoboken, New Jersey, in which three people were killed and more than 100 injured.