De Niro lets loose crude anti-Trump rant

Hollywood star Robert De Niro in unhinged attack on Trump in aftermath of leaked Access Hollywood video.

Hollywood star Robert De Niro has lashed out at ‘stupid’ Donald Trump, admitting: “I’d like to punch him in the face.”

The Taxi Driver star didn’t hold back in his scathing video assessment of the Republican presidential nominee.

“I mean, he is so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk, a dog, he’s a pig,” said a visibly angry De Niro in the Vice Exclusives video.

“Colin Powell [former Secretary of State] said it best: he's a national disaster. He’s an embarrassment to this country. It makes me so angry this country has gotten to this point that this fool, this bozo, has wound up where he has.

“He talks how he'd like to punch people in the face?... Well, I'd like to punch him in the face,” De Niro concluded.