Over 870 killed in Hurricane Matthew

Over 870 people have been killed in Hurricane Matthew, as it traveled north from the Caribbean towards the southeastern United States. The hurricane started on Tuesday, hitting Haiti first and hardest with winds measuring 233 kilometers per hour. The hurricane brought floods, demolished buildings, and uprooted trees.

Most of the victims were killed in Haiti, and were killed from flying debris and falling trees. According to the UN, a total of 350,000 Haitians are in need of assistance; UNICEF reports that 80% of homes in Haiti have been damaged.

So far, only 4 deaths have been reported in Florida.

However, several people are still missing, and as the search continues, death tolls are expected to continue rising.

The UN, as well as Haiti's neighbor states, have responded by sending food supplies and humanitarian aid. Mexico, as well, has announced that it will supply humanitarian aid to Haiti. In addition, the European Union has allocated 255,000 euros to support the most severely affected hurricane victims. The US has also started deploying troops to Haiti, intending to aid the relief efforts.

Hurricane Matthew barreled through Haiti as a Category 4 hurricane, and wavered between Category 3 and Category 4 while it was in Florida. As it turned northward and more inland, Matthew downgraded to a Category 2 and is currently rated a Category 1 as it hits South Carolina.

The winds are currently at 85 mph, down from 145 mph when it was a Category 4 in Haiti.

More than a million Americans were ordered to evacuate in Florida and Georgia, and around 300,000 evacuated in South Carolina.

In south Florida, flights have resumed and electric companies are working to restore power to everyone.