Kite with camera crosses Gazan border into Israel

IDF forces spot kite with camera crossing border into Israel next to Nir Am.

IDF forces stationed on the Israel-Gaza border noticed on Saturday morning a kite with a camera flying over the border. The kite crossed the border and was then pulled back into a car located just inside Gaza, near the towns of Nir Am, Gevim, and Sderot.

While the kite was in the air, the IDF noticed that there were two armed trucks about 250 meters from the fence, on the Gazan side.

At some point, the kite was pulled back over the border and placed into one of the vehicles. The suspects then traveled towards Beit Hanoun.

The IDF has estimated the kite had a camera for reconnaissance purposes.

An IDF spokesperson said, "During the morning hours, a kite with a camera was sighted as it crossed the border from Gaza into Israel. IDF forces fired into the air, and the kite and its owners left the area."