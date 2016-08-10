IAEA chief: Iran deal is still fragile

IAEA chief Yukiya Amano warns that small failures in implementation of Iran nuclear deal could have a negative influence.

The implementation of the nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers is still fragile, the head of the UN agency that polices Iran's side of the deal said on Friday, according to Reuters.

Iran and six major powers, including the United States, struck the agreement last year. It restricts Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

"The implementation of the agreement is still fragile," said International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano. He was speaking in an interview with the German news agency DPA and quoted by Reuters.

"Small technical mistakes, small failures in implementation can become big political issues that could have a large negative influence on the agreement," he added.

The IAEA said last month that Iran has kept the nuclear deal so far and did not point to any violations in Tehran's observance of the deal.

The IAEA previously reported in February that Iran briefly exceeded a limit set by the nuclear deal but then came back within the permitted bounds.

Iran has repeatedly complained that the United States is not keeping its side of the deal, demanding that Washington do more to encourage banks to do business with Iran. The U.S. insists it is fulfilling its end of the deal.

"There is little trust," Amano said in his interview, referring to the United States and Iran.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)