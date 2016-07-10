Naomi Nachman hosts renowned chef Levana Kirshenbaum, Yossie Horwitz from Yossie's Corkboard and Dan Weiss from the Six Thirteen restaurant in Stamford, Connecticut.
Loading....
Tags:Table for two
|
Let's cook for the holidays
Naomi Nachman hosts the best kitchen experts in her weekly show.
Naomi Nachman, 07/10/16 17:23
Let's make a holiday meal
Thinkstock
Naomi Nachman hosts renowned chef Levana Kirshenbaum, Yossie Horwitz from Yossie's Corkboard and Dan Weiss from the Six Thirteen restaurant in Stamford, Connecticut.
Loading....
Tags:Table for two
Related Stories