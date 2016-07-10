IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

Let's cook for the holidays

Naomi Nachman hosts the best kitchen experts in her weekly show.

Naomi Nachman,

Let's make a holiday meal
Let's make a holiday meal
Thinkstock

Naomi Nachman hosts renowned chef Levana Kirshenbaum, Yossie Horwitz from Yossie's Corkboard and Dan Weiss from the Six Thirteen restaurant in Stamford, Connecticut.



Loading....




Tags:Table for two


Related Stories