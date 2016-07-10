Man bitten by snake

A man of around 70 was bitten by a viper in his garden. The victim lives in a northern kibbutz, and was taken to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat.

He is in moderate to serious condition.

Family members killed the viper and brought the victim to the emergency room at Ziv.

Dr. Yosef Navi, who heads Ziv Hospital's emergency room, said the victim was admitted with low blood pressure, a swollen arm, and bite symptoms.

"He is in moderate to serious condition, and is receiving treatment for both trauma and the bite itself. Later, he will be transferred to the ICU," said Dr. Navi.

Yesterday a man was brought to Ziv Hospital after he was bitten gathering pears in Emek Hahula.

Anyone who is bitten by a snake, or suspects he has been bitten by a snake, should turn immediately to the ER. Do not delay, and do not attempt to treat the bite yourself. Only serum can successfully treat snake bites.