President of Colombia wins Nobel Peace Prize

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos awarded Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to end conflict with rebel groups.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Judges in Norway praised him for his peace deal with Farc rebels, signed last month after four years of negotiations.

The Farc rebels are a guerilla group, know for employing terrorism in addition to proper military tactics. They number over 18,000 militants.

Despite the president's willingness to make peace, the agreement was narrowly rejected by Colombians in a referendum last weekend.

During Colombia's 52-year conflict, an estimated 260,000 people have died, and more than six million people have been internally displaced.