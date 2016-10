Who can compare with the late Rabbi Hanan Porat? Pinchas Wallerstein speaks about the greatness of Rabbi Hanan Porat on the fifth anniversary of his death Hezki Baruch,

צילום: נתי שוחט, פלאש 90 חנן פורת Pinchas Wallerstein, one of the leaders of Gush Emunim Movement for redeeming the Land of Israel and former head of the Binyamin Regional Council, spoke about his relationship with the beloved and charismatic leader of the drive to rebuild Judea and Samaria after the Six Day War, Rabbi Hanan Porat, on the fifth anniversary of his untimely death and why there is no one else like the late Rabbi.



Loading....