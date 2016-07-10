Housing Minister: I love Samaria

Yoav Galant says he loves Samaria and wishes to see Immanuel built up and flourishing.

Construction and Housing Minister Yoav Galant said that he has a "great love for Samaria" at a cornerstone-laying ceremony in the haredi city of Immanuel located in Samaria. Galant also visited other construction projects in Immanuel.

Immanuel Mayor Ezra Gershy said that no new apartments had been built in Immanuel in the past 30 years. "In recent years supply has far exceeded demand. In the last year alone we had 100 new families. There is a lot of empty land waiting to be built up."

Immanuel could be the answer to the housing shortage in the haredi community, with its central location and low prices, Gershy added.

Galant said "I have a great love for Samaria, and I am very familiar with its historical significance."

"There is no reason why Immanuel is not flourishing." Galant added.

Galant's remarks are surprising in light of past statements he has made. In May Galant acknowledged that the government was not building in Judea and Samaria and as a candidate for the Kulanu party he stated that "settlements are an error."