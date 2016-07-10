Mossad's strange notice

After the Mossad put up ads for an "expert carpenter" and a "car salesman," they have now put up notices for the next important professional: An expert tailor who specializes in sewing special leather clothes.

Mossad, or "Institute" is short for the "Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations."

It's always interesting to guess which of Israel's enemies are currently being sought by the Mossad, but what's even more interesting is their notice, which has recently been publicized on Mossad's website.

What will this tailor be asked to design and sew? In the job description, the notice writes, "Hiring an expert in cloth and design to sew unique leather clothes. At least 3 years of experience in sewing leather and other materials is required. Candidate MUST have studied design. Candidate MUST have: good technical understanding, ability to work independently, a willingness to learn new things, creativity, vision, and think out of the box."

This isn't the first time that the Mossad has advertised its search for a candidate to fill a unique position. Three years ago, the Mossad publicized a notice that they were searching for an expert carpenter, and previously, they also looked for a car salesman.