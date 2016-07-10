Poll: Clinton has narrow edge in New Hampshire

Democratic nominee holds a 2-point edge over Republican rival in New Hampshire.

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton holds a 2-point edge over Republican Donald Trump in New Hampshire, a new poll released Thursday found.

The Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll cited by CNN found that likely voters in the state supported Clinton 44%, while 42% support Trump, within the poll's margin of error.

It also found 5.2% supporting Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and .8% backing Green Party candidate Jill Stein, according to CNN.

Nearly 7% of people surveyed said they were undecided.

When it came to trustworthiness of the presidential candidates, 38% of people surveyed answered yes to the question asking if Clinton would be "honest and trustworthy," while 57% answered no.

For Trump, 34% answered yes while 59% answered no.

For the US. Senate race, 47% of people surveyed said they will vote for or lean toward incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte, and 41% said they will support her Democratic challenger, Gov. Maggie Hassan.

The poll surveyed 500 likely voters from October 3 to 5 and has a margin of error of 4.4%.

A poll released late last month found that Trump had scored a narrow lead over Clinton in the battleground states of Nevada, North Carolina, and Ohio.

A previous survey found that Trump holds a narrow lead over Clinton in Ohio and the two are locked in a near-even contest in Florida, another battleground state.