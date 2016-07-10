Bennett: Judea and Samaria must be part of Israel

"The dream is that Judea and Samaria will be part of the Land of Israel," says Education Minister at concert in memory of Rabbi Hanan Porat.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett, chairman of the Jewish Home party, on Thursday evening called on Israel to annex Judea and Samaria.

He spoke at a concert with singers Aharon Razel and Shuli Rand which was held at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem in memory of Rabbi Hanan Porat who passed away five years ago and who was one the founders of Gush Emunim, which led Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria after the Yom Kippur War.

“We must mark the dream, and the dream is that Judea and Samaria will be part of the Land of sovereign Israel. We need to act today, and we need to sacrifice ourselves for this dream,” said Bennett.

“We cannot continue to mark Israel as a tactical target and a Palestinian state as the strategic target,” the Education Minister added.

“As Hanan said, we have no right to divide the country. Not in words, not in deeds, not in quiet agreements and not with quiet excuses. Not by politicians, not by lawyers. The way of concessions and of dividing the land has failed,” he continued.

With regards to the issue of the community of Amona which is slated for demolition, Bennett said, “We are taking responsibility. No more tactical solutions - but strategic regulation. Hanan and his friends founded the settlement enterprise - now it's our turn to anchor and perpetuate the settlement enterprise. Thanks to the people of Amona we will lead a strategic solution for the entire settlement enterprise.”