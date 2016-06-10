Suspicion: Arab posed as cop to sexually assault tourists

Arab resident of Old City allegedly pulled over female tourist while posing as officer, then sexually assaulted her.

An Arab resident of the Old City of Jerusalem has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female tourist in the Israeli capital.

A foreign press spokesperson for the Israeli Police Department reported on Thursday that the man was arrested after police received a complaint from the female tourist, stating that she had been sexually assaulted by a man posing as a security official.

The incident is said to have occurred on the Mount of Olives, which overlooks the Old City of Jerusalem.

According to the complaint, the man pulled the woman over as she was driving. Claiming to be a security official, the suspect demanded the woman follow him to an unspecified location for an ID check.

Police say the investigation of the incident is continuing.