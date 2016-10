IDF forces and Israeli police catch suspect on way to Halhoul for weapon deal, caught redhanded with sub-machine gun.





Loading....





An Arab suspect was arrested en route to the Palestinian Authority town of Halhoul north of Hevron on Thursday, in a joint operation of the IDF and Israeli police.

The man, who security officials say was on his way to an illegal weapons sale, was pulled over and captured by Israeli forces, who found a sub-machine gun in his possession.