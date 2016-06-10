'Trump unreliable on Israel - Clinton a proven commodity'

Head of Democrats Abroad in Israel claims both candidates would likely be good for Israel - but only Clinton is 'proven commodity.'

While the Trump campaign has made unprecedented efforts to win votes among Americans living abroad and in Israel, the GOP’s Israel operation has had little competition from its counterpart – the Democrats Abroad in Israel.

But DAI head Sheldon Schorer told Arutz Sheva this week that Israel supporters should give his party’s candidate, Hillary Clinton, a second look.

While Schorer was quite candid with his admission that both candidates would in all likelihood be good for Israel, only Clinton, he said, was a “proven commodity.”

They're both good for Israel. I'm ready to admit at the present time, although I'm not sure about Trump."

"He did say one day that he wants to be neutral towards Israel, and another day he says Israel should give back $3 billion because America watches Israel's back. There are questions. I don't know what Trump will say next week - I don't think even Trump knows what he's gonna say next week."

"Hillary is a proven commodity. She's proven herself to be good. But let's face it. The last few presidents have all been supportive of Israel and its need for security. And the interest of the United States and the interest of Israel for the need for peace in the Middle East and other issues are on the same page."

“I think that the more people see the difference between the two candidates face to face… I think the more they’ll realize that Hillary Clinton is a quality product and Donald Trump is a comedian.”

Republicans in Israel chairman Marc Zell boasted of the GOP’s removal of all references to the two-state solution and Palestinian statehood from the election platform, while the Democratic Party has been slowly pushed away from its historic support of Israel, as far-left elements who have reached positions of influence in the party seek a new stance on Israel.

Schorer played down criticism of Mrs. Clinton’s – and the Obama administration she served as Secretary of State – strident opposition to Israeli construction in Jerusalem, saying such “sensitivities” were understandable given the city’s unique position.

"Jerusalem is a sensitive area. There is no state, no city in the entire world like Jerusalem, and it causes - it raises passions. When there was some tunneling... it caused riots and people were killed. You have to respect that. If people have that sort of strong of feelings, they have to be respected. You try to not change the status quo as much as possible. Now, when there will be peace and true peace and respect for one another... then building will go on as normal."

Regarding Clinton’s long-running email scandal, Schorer was dismissive – even suggesting the country was better off with the former Secretary of State concealing 33,000 of her emails from the State Department, saying they would have likely been disclosed via Wikileaks had they been turned in.

"The head of the FBI is a Republican and he put in, I think unfairly, a firing shot. He said, 'I'm not going to bring any action against her, she did not commit a crime, but she did not act properly.' Oh, come on, this isn't fair, you can't answer to this sort of thing. The emails have been the subject of a lot of debate, Hillary Clinton herself said it was a mistake, she shouldn't have done it."

"What is the effect of the emails? If I take a gun and I shoot, I'm guilty of firing a weapon. If I hit somebody, and I've caused damage, that's more damage. If I kill somebody, that's more serious. What has been the effect of the emails? Zero. If she had put the emails in the State Department, then on Wikileaks it would have been distributed to the whole world long ago."

"There has been no damage and there probably would have been damage. I'm not justifying her having a private server, it was against the regulations of the time. But the real effect of it is nil and we're making a mountain out of a molehill."

The Iran agreement and the Clinton Foundation were not discussed.