Regev takes aim at 'Palestine, Year Zero'

Culture Minister Miri Regev and Acre Mayor Shimon Lankry announced that they will review the play titled 'Palestine, Year Zero' in light of allegations that the play incites against the state of Israel.

Shai Glick, who heads the organization 'Bezelmo' (in his image), claimed in an interview with Arutz Sheva today that the play glorifies terrorists and that it incites against the State of Israel.

Glick said that Regev should ban the play "just as she banned the film about Yigal Amir [assassin of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin].

“As I previously stated, there is a clear distinction between freedom of expression and freedom of financing. No country, including the State of Israel, would fund shows that undermine its existence.” Regev said in response to Glick's petition.

Regev also said that she discussed the issue with the mayor of Acre.

"'Palestine, Year Zero' was scheduled to be performed at the Acre Festival over the Sukkot holiday. The Acre Festival website describes the play as a "Docu-Comedy' about a building assessor who goes around to damaged or destroyed Arab homes in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem, writing reports on the damages.