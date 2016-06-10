Wig wearers excluded from hearing shofar

Many Hasidic sects as well as Hungarian Jews and some Sephardic groups are very particular about maintaining their tradition of wearing a full headcovering after marriage and not wearing any kind of wig. In some of these communities there are even special enactments made in order to uphold these traditions.

In one Jerusalem synagogue the directors published an announcement on the eve of Rosh Hashanah 5777 stating that "In accordance with the rules of this synagogue from days bygone, we will not have in mind during the blowing of the shofar any women who are wearing wigs and do no cover their hair with a full headcovering."

This is an unusual ruling since even in communities which maintain such strict rules regarding wigs it is usually only requested that people follow local custom but they do not normally exclude women from performing halachic duties.

It should be noted that women do not have a halachic obligation to hear the shofar as it is a time-based precept, but most women are still accustomed to hearing the shofar blown.