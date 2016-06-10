Jerusalem municipality bills female cantor at selichot service

After repeated pressure from members of the Hitorerut faction in the Jerusalem City Council, the director of the culture department, Yoram Braverman, intervened in a city-sponsored event of selichot and liturgical prayers and added a female cantor to the list of artists who would be performing at the event in the Gilo neighborhood.

Hitorerut members Ofer Berkowitz and Einav Bar Cohen had responded to complaints by a resident of the neighborhood who claimed that it was wrong to have such an event without any female artists being billed to perform. The event, called "Opening the Gates of Prayer", took place on Wednesday evening.

A week ago a similar event was cancelled in Tel Aviv after complaints from members of Knesset and communal activists that it had only billed male singers in accordance with the request of sponsor and funder Jeff Schottenstein.