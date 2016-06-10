Hotovely: Government not continuing Peres' legacy

Deputy FM Tzipi Hotovely says Israel has legitimate right to enlarge existing communities in Judea and Samaria and thus solve Amona problem.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely brushed off US criticism of the draft agreement developing on the Amona issue, according to which 300 new units will be built in the Shilo area.

"The government of Israel is certainly doing a legitimate act in broadening the Shilo community and at the same time providing a super-legitimate solution to the complicated legal matter of Amona," said Hotovely in an interview with Army Radio.

She added that "The Americans would have been just as troubled if the government of Israel had left the inhabitants of Amona in their place. Its important to understand that the present government is not continuing the legacy of Shimon Peres, but rather implementing right-wing doctrine."

Last week it was reported that the government had approved the construction of 98 new units near Shiloh in the Benjamin region which would serve as an alternative for the inhabitants of Amona who will be forced to leave their homes in the wake of the High Court decision.

The new plan was approved last Wednesday by the Higher Planning Committee. The plan includes an option for a further 200 units to be built there as well as the construction of an industrial zone.

The extreme left was angered by the decision and said that this is the first community to be built in Judea and Samaria since the Rabin period. "It is ironic that the plan was approved on the day Peres died," said Peace Now in response. "Netanyahu, who presented himself at Peres' funeral as one who desires peace, is now revealing himself to be constructing the first new community since the Rabin period and continues to place obstacles for peace."