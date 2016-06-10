Jewish justices miss new term due to Rosh Hashanah

Supreme Court's three Jewish justices miss the start of the new term due to Rosh Hashanah.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan were not present on the opening day on Monday. Federal law requires the court to open on the first Monday in October.

The session lasted only about five minutes and consisted largely of admitting new attorneys to the Supreme Court bar, according to The Associated Press.

A fourth seat also was empty on Monday -- the one held by Antonin Scalia, who died in February. The seat likely will not be filled until after the Nov. 8 presidential election.