Expert: The Arabs viewed Peres as a 'butcher'

Israelis saw Shimon Peres as a man of peace, but the Arab world saw him in a different way, says Dr. Ephraim Herrera.

Former Israeli President Shimon Peres was viewed in the Arab world as a “butcher”, Middle East expert Dr. Ephraim Herrera told Arutz Sheva.

He noted that with the exception of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, “not even one Arab leader” attended Peres’s funeral.

“You consider him a man of peace, but as a matter of fact, in the Muslim tradition, they remember what happened in the past. You could see it in the Arab media after Peres died,” said Herrera. Peres was called “the butcher”, “the engineer of genocide against Arabs” and “the architect of apartheid and aggression against Egypt”, among other things.