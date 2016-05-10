Police arrest Arab with gas gun and handcuffs

Jerusalem police arrested on Wednesday afternoon an Arab from a village in Judea and Samaria who was carrying a gas gun, handcuffs and sticky tape in his knapsack.

.The Arab aroused the suspicion of policemen when they noticed his obvious nervousness as he stood near the light rail station in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood, an area in the northern part of the city which was Jewish before being lost to Jordan in Israel's 1948 War of Independence and which has since been reclaimed by Jews who have deeds proving their home ownership.

The police arrested the man and immediately realized that he did not have a permit to cross from Judea and Samaria into Jerusalem. After searching his bag, police suspect that he had planned to perpetrate a terror attack.

The Arab was taken for investigation at the Lev Habira police station and has yet to to provide an explanation for his actions and the objects he was carrying. The police investigation is continuing.