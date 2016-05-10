Michael Oren video goes viral

An 18-minute video called, Israel: the Antidote for Neo-Paganism, features Deputy Minister for Diplomacy Michael Oren, as he delivers a speech for the Jewish New Year.

The video went viral on Wednesday and Maariv reported that it had over 45,000 hits. The video features Oren speaking candidly about his time as a youth. Oren says that he would go for walks in the forest and have "conversations with G-d.”

Oren starts with a personal confession stating that when he was child he was an outcast and used to go for long walks in the forest. He states that he was an overweight, dyslexic child who asked G-d how he could serve Him best.

Oren then discusses his interactions with people of different faiths and describes their conversations with G-d. Oren mentions that Israel provides help for victims of disaster throughout the world and alludes to the biblical promise in the Book of Isaiah that Israel will be a "light for all the nations."

Oren calls the people of Israel “the people who crossed over,” an allusion to the way the midrash describes the Patriarch Abraham who crossed to the other side of the Jordan physically, but also crossed to another sphere spiritually. He says the Jewish People “stands apart,” serving as the antidote for neo-paganism.

Oren concludes by saying that that the Jewish people are not afraid to be different or to be called weird and we ask G-d how best we can serve Him.