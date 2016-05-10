UN ambassador Danon hopes for change in UN policies

UN ambassador Danny Danon wished new UN Secretary-General success and hopes that he will stop the "obsession against Israel".





The UN Security Council announced Wednesday that former Prime Minister of Portugal and present High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres had been chosen unanimously as the next Secretary-General of the UN.

UN ambassador Danny Danon responded by wishing the new UN leader success in his "important role" and said he that he hoped "the UN under Guterres' leadership would be a fair body acting in the spirit of its founding fathers, would know how to distinguish between good and evil and would stop the obsession against Israel.

"I hope the change in leadership will lead to a cessation of the hostile attitude towards Israel," added Danon.

The new Secretary-General is expected to enter his new role in the coming January and consequently there will be many changes and new appointments within the senior echelons of the organization.

We hope to promote the initiative to appoint a special UN representative to deal with the issue of the struggle against worldwide anti-Semitism and we expect the UN to take responsibility for the return of the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul from Hamas captivity," added ambassador Danon.