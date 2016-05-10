Miki Zohar: Ayelet Shaked is a populist

Member of Knesset Miki Zohar from the Likud party reacted Wednesday to an article written by Ayelet Shaked

Member of Knesset Miki Zohar from the Likud party reacted Wednesday to an article written by Ayelet Shaked stating that Israel needs to become more Jewish.

“So I am happy to discover that the Jewish Home Party has remembered the concept of Jewish identity which I have been promoting for a long time,” Zohar wrote on his Facebook page, “It’s too bad we didn’t see this type of enthusiasm for Jewish values when I presented the bill for Shabbat and the bill that would prevent Jews from having to work on Shabbat, which Minister Shaked voted against.”

“I would advise the Jewish Home Party to start the new year with deeds that will progress the Jewish values of this country and not with populism that endangers the Israeli right,” Zohar continued and explained that Bennet and Shaked should not create a government with MK Yair Lapid "who is working to create a Palestinian state and weaken the Jewish character of Israel.”

Zohar’s response came after Minister Ayelet Shaked (Bayit Yehudi) published an article in the policy journal Hashiloach." In it, she described her view of the relationship between Israel's Jewishness and its democratic character.

"If we wish to strengthen Israel's democratic character," Shaked wrote, "it is our duty to strengthen its Jewish identity at the same time."

Tzipi Livni also reacted to Shaked's statement saying, "the settlers leading the government are weakening its democracy."