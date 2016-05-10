Shaked: Democracy strengthens the Jewish identity of Israel

In a policy article, the Justice Minster lays out her philosophy of how Israel's Jewishness and democracy complement each other.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Bayit Yehudi) published an article in the policy journal Hashiloach, calling it a "Thatcherist manifesto." In it, she described her view of the relationship between Israel's Jewishness and its democratic character.

"If we wish to strengthen Israel's democratic character," Shaked wrote, "it is our duty to strengthen its Jewish identity at the same time."

Addressing what has been seen by some as a conflict between competing ideals, Shaked explained that Jewishness and democracy "are not contradictory. On the contrary, I believe that they reinforce each other. I believe we will be a more democratic state as we become a more Jewish state, and we will become more Jewish as we become more democratic."

The Yediot Aharonot newspaper described Shaked's article as a rejection of the activist judicial policies championed by former Supreme Court Justice Aharon Barak, who viewed Israel's Jewishness in more symbolic terms and made it secondary to strengthening Israel's democratic character. The newspaper also describes Shaked as being opposed to Barak's judicial activism because of her view that democracy requires the separation of authority between the different branches of government.